Report from ILKESTON TOWN 0-0 BELPER TOWN as local derby ends in a stalemate

Ilkeston and Belper played out a goalless draw on a sizzling Bank Holiday Monday at the New Manor Ground.

The visitors played three quarters of the game with ten men following Steve Ridley's dismissal for a professional foul midway through the first-half, but Ilkeston couldn't make their numerical advantage count, much to the frustration of their supporters

Belper created the better chances during the game and were the width of a post away from winning it, but in truth the heat was the biggest factor and prevented a more high-energy encounter from ever breaking out.

For Ilkeston, four points from two games over the Bank Holiday weekend is a welcome return from two tough games, while the Nailers will emerge from it with two draws following their result in the FA Cup on Saturday against Sporting Khalsa.

The first effort of note took 11 minutes to arrive, Belper's Nathan Curtis dragging a weak shot just wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Chances remained few but Ilkeston then received a welcome boost as Belper were reduced to ten men on 23 minutes. Left-back Ridley brought down Cameron Dear some 25 yards out as the Robins man burst towards goal and, with Ridley being the last man, he was first back in the changing rooms.

The Nailers remained a threat going forward though and Alex Peterson's volley was deflected over the top just before half-time as it looked to be heading goalwards.

Belper then nearly got themselves in front six minutes into the second-half, as George Milner turned in the area and smashed an effort off the outside of the post.

Milner was in again moments later after hesitancy at the back but this time could only find the side netting from a narrow angle with keeper Ross Durrant having been beaten to the ball.

Belper were the only side able to create much in the way of shots on goal, Danny South next to get an effort in which was low at Durrant who gathered with ease.

The Robins then so nearly went in front with their first effort on target, as Reco Fyfe's free-kick from out wide was headed back across goal by sub Harry Wakefield and Tyreece Robinson's header from a few yards out was straight at Ryan Musselwhite in the Nailers goal.

But that would be the final chance of the game as the heat proved the main winner, the Nailers by far the happier team to take the point.

Ilkeston: Durrant, White, Green, Fyfe, Robinson, Freeman, Smith (Hollis 90), T Marshall (c), Harrad (Wakefield 70), Dear (Bastos 54), A Marshall

Subs not used: Robinson, Stainsby

Belper: Mussellwhite, Bryant, Ridley, Bertram, South (c), Watt, Robson, Nelthorpe (Clark 61), Peterson (McDonnell 81), Milner (Dawes 72), Curtis

Subs not used: Waldram, Kozluk

Ref: Stuart Richardson

Att: 663