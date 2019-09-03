Report from ILKESTON TOWN 0-0 SPALDING UNITED as Robins extend their unbeaten run

Ilkeston Town played out their third goalless draw at the New Manor Ground this season as Spalding United were the visitors on Tuesday night.

It was a game that kept threatening to be good but never quite reached those heights, the visitors wasteful with their openings and Ilkeston not creating enough of their own.

The hosts brightened up in the last 20 minutes but struggled to seriously test the United keeper, a fourth game unbeaten being the main prize they'll take from the encounter.

And while proving hard to beat will please boss Mark Clifford, turning one point into three more often at home will no doubt please him more if it can be achieved.

Spalding head the first effort of note nine minutes in when Scott Floyd cut in on his right foot and curled a shot just wide of Richard Stainsby's left-hand post, then Joel Brownhill volleyed too high three minutes later.

United were keen to attack with pace as soon as they got the ball and one such opening on 29 minutes led to Floyd shooting straight at Stainsby when in space on the edge of the penalty area, George Zuerner then wasting another good opening just before the break following a mistake by Tyreece Robinson.

Spalding had been far the better side and more of a threat in the first-half but the sides went in with the scores level.

The game was devoid of many chances, it being 15 minutes into the second-half before Spalding threatened again as Josh Brownhill shot just wide from distance.

Then some magic from sub Rod Orlando-Young saw him beat his man and make space but his shot was mis-hit well wide of the target.

Spalding again broke at pace soon afterwards but Floyd once more was wasteful with his shot when freed in space.

Ilkeston began to come to life with 15 minutes to go, Dean Freeman's header blocked low down by keeper Michael Duggan amidst a run of four corners in quick succession, then Orlando-Young fired low and straight at Duggan with six minutes left.

But it would ultimately be another night where the Robins would struggle to do enough to take all three points.

Ilkeston: Stainsby, T Marshall (c), Green, Fyfe, Robinson, Freeman, Bastos, Smith (Hollis 72), A Marshall (Harrad 66), Toxtle-Bell, Dear.(Orlando-Young 54)

Subs not used: Durrant, Lee

Spalding: Duggan, Hare, Hugo, Greenwood, Richards, Stafford, Floyd, Everington, J Brownhill, Zuerner (Holliday 76), L Brownhill

Subs not used: Brown, Ramsden, Smith.

Ref: Chris Hunter

Att: 389