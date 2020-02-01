Report from ILKESTON TOWN 0-1 GLOSSOP NORTH END as late goal gives visitors the points

Ilkeston Town fell to a narrow home defeat at a windy afternoon at the New Manor Ground on Saturday.

The Robins struggled for much of the game, particularly in the first-half, and in the end were beaten by a goal eight minutes from time that was as scrappy as a lot of the match.

New defender Alex Render made his debut in central defence having been released by Chesterfield a few weeks ago, his display one of the brighter spots, with further youth brought on from the bench for the second-half, but it proved too big a task for the fresh faces to take the points.

Glossop began the stronger and Bruno Maeico cut inside early on but saw his shot beaten away by Ross Durrant in the Robins goal.

Alex Rosenberg was just too high with Glossop's next chance, before the Robins nearly led when Reco Fyfe's 25-yarder was well tipped over the top by keeper Dale Latham.

Durrant then pushed Bevan Burey's low effort away, before Maeico fluffed a free header from six yards out when he should have done better and half-time arrived with the game goalless and lacking inspiration.

Chances were slow to arrive in the second-half, it being the 66th minute before Fernando Bell-Toxtle saw his shot beaten away by Latham, Ilkeston having introduced youth in the shape of Ayeal Dill and Joe Wilson at the start and middle of the half respectively.

Mason Lee should have scored when Billy Bennett swung a cross over from the left, his header flying over the top from six yards out, before Maieco's long ranger at the other end was gathered at the second attempt by Durrant.

The opening goal arrived on 81 minutes and it was a scrappy goal in keeping with the game. Ilkeston made a mess of trying to clear a long throw in from the left, ultimately failed to do so, and sub Henry Limpishi managed to dig a shot out from six yards which went into the net via a deflection.

Ilkeston would have nothing to offer in response, a disappointing afternoon never sparking into life and overall the visitors just about deserved to take the points.

Ilkeston: Durrant, Mullarkey (Dill 46), Bennett, T Marshall, Render, Fenton, Smith, Bell-Toxtle, Lambert (Wilson 60), Fyfe, Lee.

Subs not used: Cullingworth, Squires, Stainsby.

Glossop: Latham, Wilshaw (c), Samassa, O'Leary, Matthews, West, Seosolo, Rosenberg (Limpishi 68), Burey (Rodgers 82), Maeico, Mills (Holt 89)

Subs not used: Mannion, Ponsguerra

Ref: Jamie Conde

Att: 470