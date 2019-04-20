Report from ILKESTON TOWN 0-4 WALSALL WOOD as Robins suffer hammer blow to title hopes

Ilkeston Town lost a crucial six-pointer and also their lead at the top of the MFL Premier Division on Saturday as Walsall Wood eased to a comfortable win.

The Robins never got going in a match that had they won, could have all but sealed the title.

In the event, the margin of Wood's victory not only put them level on points with Ilkeston but also overturned the six-goal difference between the sides before play.

That leaves Ilkeston's hopes on a knife edge as they go into two away games to end the campaign, at Dunkirk on Monday and Loughborough University next Saturday.

With so much at stake, the poor Robins display will have baffled most of the 1,587 in attendance, Lee Fowler's men having been so deadly at home all season.

But up against the best side they've faced at the New Manor Ground, they looked like rabbits caught in the headlights and were punished for it. Poor on the ball and lacking creativity all over the pitch, the writing was on the wall when they conceded three in the first half-hour and never recovered.

The first effort of note came nine minutes in when Billy Bennett's 25-yard free-kick drifted just wide of the post.

But it was the visitors who would take the lead 12 minutes in with their first real attack. Paul Sullivan got possession out on the left and his deep cross found the incoming Kyle Rowley at the back post and the full-back headed back across goal and into the net.

The Robins looked nervous and edgy and Sullivan drove a low shot wide on 21 minutes as the visitors continued to look more dangerous going forward.

Sure enough the second goal arrived soon afterwards, as Joey Butlin's free-kick again saw a Wood man home at the back post, this time Jak Barnes heading home.

And it got worse three minutes later as John Atherton cut inside and saw his shot parried by Liam Mitchell straight into the path of Javia Roberts who was able to turn the rebound home.

That would be the last chance of the half as the Robins never looked like getting back into it and the visitors revelled in their big lead.

The second-half saw neither side create a great deal although Ilkeston, belatedly, looked much brighter, Jamie Walker seeing two shots blocked en route to goal.

Walker then had a glorious chance to reduce the arrears on 67 minutes when Elliott Reeves was brought down by Rowley as he chased a though ball, the Wood defender sent off for his troubles.

But Walker's penalty was poor and parried away by keeper Lloyd Ransome, summing Ilkeston's day up.

It went from really bad to even worse minutes later as Wood not only scored again but went top of the table on goal difference, Kaylum Mitchell curling home from the edge of the area.

That killed the game once and for all, Matt Baker's late goal line clearance denying Atherton in the dying moments and preventing the goal difference from suffering even more, but that would be the last action of the game.

Ilkeston: Mitchell, T Marshall (Fyfe 25), Bennett, Smith (Dixon 46), Baker, Shaw (c), White, Hollis, Reeves, A Marshall (Perry 46), Walker

Subs not used: Orlando-Young, Hopkinson

Walsall Wood: Ransome, Rowley, Barnes, Montiero, Meakin-Richards, Tolley (c), Mitchell, Butlin (Smyth-Williams 82), Sullivan (Butler 68), Roberts (Till 75), Atherton

Subs not used: Till, Smyth-Williams, Okojie, Beeson

Ref: James Cox

Att: 1,587

Star Robin: Kyle Dixon