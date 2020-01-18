Report from ILKESTON TOWN 1-1 SHEFFIELD FC as Robins fight back for a point

Ilkeston Town are now seven games without a win after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield on Saturday.

A dire first-half display was followed by an improved second but the Robins didn’t quite have enough to take all three points against a Sheffield side that will feel they should have been out of sight by half-time.

Sheffield had the first chance of note when former Robin Marc Newsham was freed in space but fired high over the top from a slight angle ten minutes in.

The visitors looked far stronger in the early stages and led on 19 minutes. Ted Cribley was allowed to reach the left byline too easily and he cut back to Sheldon Jordan who netted unchallenged from six yards out.

Newsham then saw Ross Durrant block his shot well after a ricochet found its way to him eight yards out, then from the corner, Cribley carried the ball into the penalty area and smacked an effort off the crossbar when he wasn’t closed down.

Mitchell Dunne fired just wide from the edge of the penalty area on the half-hour as Sheffield continued to be allowed space and chances in and around the final third, Kieran Wells with Ilkeston’s first shot of note moments later but seeing his shot from distance drift over the top.

Jordan’s delightful flick freed Dunne on 40 minutes but he dragged his shot wide across goal and the break arrived with Ilkeston desperate for inspiration.

They began the second-half better, first Reco Fyfe seeing a shot blocked by keeper Jonathan Hedge after a good move and then Alex Marshall heading too high.

Durrant parried a low shot from Dunne at the other end, but Ilkeston would get level moments later.

After they attacked down the right, Alex Marshall nodded the ball forward to striker partner Wells who beat Hedge to the ball and headed it over him and into the net on 57 minutes.

Chances dried up a little as Ilkeston continued to have most of the possession, though Sheffield were next to threaten when Dunne fired low at Durrant, then Robins sub Jamie Walker did similar at the other end as Hedge gathered low down.

Sheffield were still probing and sub Lee Cooksey drove inches wide of the angle of post and bar with six minutes left,

Ilkeston: Durrant, Smith, Fenton, Fyfe, Robertson ©, T Marshall, Hollis, Bell-Toxtle, Wells, A Marshall, Lambert (Walker 71)

Subs not used: Mullarkey, Bennett, Freeman, Stainsby

Sheffield: Hedge, Turner, Magee, Darkin, Ludlam, Chapman ©, Cribley (Deakin 89), Thwaites (Grayson 57), Newsham, Dunne, Jordan (Cooksey 72)

Subs not used: Hutchinson, Chapell

Ref: Daniel Smith

Att: 473