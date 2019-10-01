Report from ILKESTON TOWN 1-2 WISBECH TOWN as Robins' unbeaten home record ends

Ilkeston Town's home form suffered its first major blemish on Tuesday night as Wisbech Town became the only team to have won at the New Manor Ground this season.

They worked hard for it, quick on the break and overall better with possession than Ilkeston were all evening, the difference ultimately being a penalty 15 minutes from time that won the visitors the game.

The Robins plugged away and made chances to salvage a point but it wouldn't be enough as Wisbech secured only their second win of the campaign.

Ilkeston opened well but it was Wisbech's Aaron Hart who was first to test a goalkeeper, his weak shot straight at Ross Durrant seven minutes in, Jurelle Phillip similarly finding Durrant's hands with a better strike moments later.

Shaun Harrad's 30-yarder was just too high as the Robins responded well, before ex-Ilkeston FC skipper Liam Marshall headed a corner straight at Durrant on 20 minutes in what was a fairly even encounter.

Harrad headed a Lavelle White cross wide of the post on the half-hour mark, Ilkeston being allowed very little time on the ball by a Wisbech side happy to be patient and counter when necessary.

Harrad had the Robins' first shot on target 35 minutes in when a corner was cleared to him but Wisbech keeper Sam Wilson gathered low down.

Then two goals in a minute brought the game to life. First, one of several long throws chucked in by Rod Orlando-Young from the right was flicked on by Chris Robertson and Harrad was able to glance the ball home.

However, barely 60 seconds later WIsbech were level as Phillip was afforded space inside the penalty area and his low shot was across Durrant and went into the net off the inside of the far post and the scores were level again at the break.

Harrad went close early in the second-half with a shot deflected just over the bar on 56 minutes, before Orlando-Young's mis-hit strike, following a burst forward by debutant sub Massiah McDonald, was nearly turned in by a defender but Hart was on hand to clear the danger.

The visitors responded with Jay Whyatt breaking forward from right back and shooting low at Durrant, then at the other end Tom Marshall's half volley was tipped over the top by Wilson.

Phillip's shot for Wisbech was deflected just wide after a good break by the Greens, who would then take the lead for the first time on 74 minutes.

Marshall's free-kick from out wide was blocked by the hand of Ilkeston defender Robertson in the penalty area, Danny Setchell stepping up to hammer the spot kick down the middle.

The Robins plugged away to get level again but Wisbech were defending well, McDonald shooting low at Wilson with seven minutes to go, then Dean Freeman's fine header from a corner brilliantly pushed out by Wilson.

Freeman headed another corner wide in stoppage time as the hosts sought a last-gasp leveller, but it wasn't to be and Wisbech held on for a well-earned three points.

Ilkeston: Durrant, White, Campbell-Gordon, T Marshall (c), Robertson, Freeman, Orlando-Young, Hollis, Harrad (Bastos 73), Fyfe, Lee (McDonald 60)

Subs not used: Smith, Green, Goodwin

Wisbech: Wilson, Whyatt, Marshall, Kaye, Curtis, Spencer (c), Hart, Setchell, Earps (Richardson 85), Philip (Shackleton 86), Maddison

Sub not used: Nassunculo

Ref: Jacob Lehane

Att: 282

Star Robin: Shaun Harrad