Report from ILKESTON TOWN 2-0 SUTTON COLDFIELD TOWN as Carruthers earns first win as boss

Ilkeston Town secured their first win under new boss Martin Carruthers on Saturday as they beat Sutton Coldfield Town 2-0 at the New Manor Ground.

Second-half goals from Dean Freeman and debutant Kieran Wells were enough, the latter a handful throughout having only signed 24 hours earlier.

It was a deserved win overall, the visitors looking threatening at times but lacking the cutting edge that would have been needed to break down a well organised Robins back line.

Ilkeston themselves looked arguably more of a danger in the first-half without seriously testing the visiting goalkeeper, indeed their only two shots on target in the second-half brought their goals and the three points.

Freeman headed an early chance over the bar for Ilkeston who began well, then at the other end Ross Durrant had to parry away a low Desean Martin effort as the visitors responded.

Isai Marselia then fired low at Durrant on seven minutes, before Reece Leek's drive across the face of goal just missed the lunge of Marselia six yards out.

Chances dried up for the rest of the half, Sutton's Jordan Francis next to seriously threaten on 38 minutes when released down the left but drilling his shot into the car park.

The breakthrough was finally broken on 59 minutes and it was the hosts who got the goal. A short corner on the right found Reco Fyfe and his cross was headed down and in by Freeman for his first Robins goal.

Kieran Fenton's lunge denied the visitors moments later as they responded well, the next chance not coming until 15 minutes from time when Sutton defender James Hutton hooked an effort over the bar when Ilkeston struggled to clear a free-kick.

Martin was lucky to stay on the pitch late on for Sutton after lunging in late on Wells but only seeing a yellow card, but the Robins man would get his revenge moments later.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area he turned and fired in a shot which looped over a helpless Lewis Williams in goal and nestled in the far corner of the net to seal the points.

Sutton's Reece Gibson saw a late effort well saved by Durrant as they sought a consolation going into stoppage time, but it wasn't to be and the points were safe.

Ilkeston: Durrant, Smith, Fenton, Racchi (c), Robertson, Freeman, Fyfe (Fielding 81), Hollis, Wells, McDonald (Lambert 81), Walker (Campbell-Gordon 72)

Subs not used: Stainsby, Davies

Sutton Coldfield: Williams, George (c), Moore, Shaw, Hutton, Beresford, Francis (Okoro 71), Martin, Marselia (Rose 85), Leek (Ganley 49), Gibson

Subs not used: Harrison

Ref: Daniel Guest

Att: 400

Star Robin: Kieran Wells