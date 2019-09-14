Report from ILKESTON TOWN 3-0 MARKET DRAYTON TOWN as Robins remain unbeaten at home

Ilkeston Town returned to winning ways with a comfortable victory at home to Market Drayton Town on Saturday.

The Robins never had to get out of second gear as they eased past a threadbare Market Drayton side who could only name two substitutes for the encounter, perhaps the only disappointing aspect for Mark Clifford's men being that they couldn't add more to their tally.

But they remain unbeaten at home with two wins and three draws and continue to show signs that they will be very much a top six side by the end of the campaign if they can maintain their impressive start.

Rod Orlando-Young fired high and wide early on as Ilkeston began well, then Tom Marshall headed past the post from a free-kick out on the left.

Then Shaun Harrad turned well but saw his low shot pushed wide by keeper Ashley Rawlins, Orlando-Young next to volley at the Drayton stopper as Ilkeston dominated the early stages.

Paul McMullen then had to clear Orlando-Young's looping header off the line, Rawlins saving well from Tom Marshall from the corner.

The opening goal finally came on 24 minutes as Conor Green threaded a fine ball through to Harrad who had time to pick his spot and place the ball into the corner of the net.

Ilkeston continued to dominate, with the occasional Market Drayton attack keeping them on their toes, but the second goal would come on 39 minutes.

A mistake in defence allowed Reco Fyfe and then Orlando-Young to get possession and the latter squared for Fabian Smith to control and finish largely unchallenged from six yards out.

Christoph Aziamale fired too high for the visitors in a rare foray forward moments later, then Fyfe capitalised on another defensive error but could only blast his shot against the outside of the post from a slight angle.

Market Drayton's Charles Knowles placed a shot just wide of the post right on half-time, but the break arrived with the Robins well in control.

That remained the case early in the second-half, Fyfe volleying just over the top early on, then Durrant had to save well from Knowles as Market Drayton tried to nick a goal back.

But Ilkeston's third came on 78 minutes to kill the game off, Fyfe able to break into the penalty area after a dummy by Harrad and finish well into the corner of the net.

Durrant still had to be alert to deny Levi Hunter at the other end, saving well with his legs to divert the ball over the bar, then Ilkeston sub Mason Lee saw an effort pushed over the top by Rawlins.

But Ilkeston had done more than enough and the end came with three points, and three goals, safely in the bag.

Ilkeston: Durrant, White (Lee 68), Green, T Marshall, Robertson, Freeman, Smith, Hollis, Harrad (A Marshall 83), Fyfe, Orlando-Young.(Bastos 55)

Subs not used: Campbell-Gordon, Stainsby.

Market Drayton: Rawlins, Fisherman, Hunter, Hughes, McMullen, Hartlebury, Knowles, Thomas, Gardner-McIntosh, Mason-Henman, Aziamale

Subs not used: Skelton

Ref: Daniel Woolley

Att: 453