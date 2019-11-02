Report from ILKESTON TOWN 5-0 LOUGHBOROUGH DYNAMO as Robins ease to home win

Alex Marshall struck a hat-trick in the first 18 minutes as Ilkeston Town ran out comfortable winners over Loughborough Dynamo.

The result was never in doubt once Marshall's treble had stunned visitors Dynamo, Rod Orlando-Young scoring twice in 60 seconds to round the win off in the second-half.

It was a dominant display from Mark Clifford's side against a team that have struggled on the road all season, but on a heavy pitch it was no easy task to run away with the points like the Robins did.

Ilkeston took the lead inside 90 seconds with the first chance of the match, as Dynamo made a hash of clearing a free-kick from out on the right and the ball eventually fell nicely for Marshall to head home from six yards out.

Loughborough nearly levelled immediately, Alex Steadman firing inches wide from outside the penalty area, then Tyreece Robinson, recently an Ilkeston loanee, headed wide for the visitors from a corner.

Ilkeston responded with Orlando-Young cutting inside and smacking the face of the post after some good interplay with Reco Fyfe, Steadman again replying at the other end as his effort flew too high.

The Robins then doubled their lead on 16 minutes and the scorer of their first was at it again. Jermain Hollis won the ball in the centre circle and released Fyfe who was able to bide his time before threading a ball into Marshall and this time he finished powerfully with his left foot.

Two minutes later, he had his hat-trick as Dynamo continued to be at sixes and sevens defensively, Orlando-Young the creator this time as he cut in from the right and fired low into the six-yard box where Marshall was able to poke home.

Jamie Walker's 25-yarder was pushed away by keeper Jason Alexander on 28 minutes as the Robins continued to run the show, particularly Fyfe in the middle who was orchestrating most of what the Robins did.

Orlando-Young also forced Alexander into a save moments later, while Dynamo produced a rare chance as Brad Munn flicked over the top from a left wing corner five minutes before the break which arrived with the Robins firmly in control.

It took 15 minutes of the second-half for a shot on target to come either team's way, Fyfe cutting inside before firing a low effort in which Alexander beat away, sub Massiah McDonald shooting wide not long after coming on as chances continued to be few and far between.

That changed with 15 minutes left, as Ilkeston, and Orlando-Young scored twice in 60 seconds, first the winger scampering down the left, beating his man and finishing well, then meeting Ryan Campbell-Gordon's low cross with a lovely back heel to beat Alexander from close range.

Mason Lee cut inside and lifted his shot just too high moments later, while Dynamo's Munn shot too high at the other end and then McDonald saw an effort strike a post for the hosts.

But the damage was done by the hosts and the game petered out for a comfortable home win.

Ilkeston: Durrant, T Marshall (c), Campbell-Gordon, Smith, Robertson, Fenton, Orlando-Young, Hollis, A Marshall (McDonald 71), Fyfe (Freeman 88), Walker (Lee 71)

Subs not used: Stainsby

Goals: A Marshall 2, 16, 18, Orlando-Young 75, 76

Loughborough: Alexander, Sibson (Scanlon 45), Egginton (Gordon 46), Thorogood, Eze, Robinson (Fortnam-Tomlinson 46), Norcross, Burrows, Steadman, Norris (c), Munn

Subs not used: Smith-Eccles, Oke-Williams

Ref: Dean Steathem

Att: 482