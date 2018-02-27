REPORT/GALLERY: Hart-ache for Robins as Hinckley bounce back

Steve Hart struck four second-half goals to help Hinckley AFC overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit and beat Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

Hart’s efforts came after Tim Hopkinson’s double had put the Robins in control at the break, but they couldn’t hold on to secure their fourth win in a row.

After a quiet start that saw few openings, Hopkinson put Ilkeston in front on 25 minutes when he headed home Tom Marshall’s cross from close range.

Hopkinson then looped a header over the crossbar but soon made it 2-0 eight minutes before the break, pouncing to score the rebound after Marshall’s free-kick had been blocked.

The home side were much improved in the second half and were back in the game inside two minutes. A good move found Hart in the area, who smashed his effort past Ian Deakin at the second time of asking.

Hinckley were level just minutes later. Hart was found on the right side of the area before firing a left-footed strike into the corner of the net.

Richard Munday found himself in the book for a high challenge on Jamie Walker, just as the midfielder was breaking into the area. He will be feel grateful it was just a yellow, as he could have easily been shown a red.

Hart completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes, firing into the top corner after a good save by Deakin.

Carl O’Neil kept the home side ahead, getting across his line to keep out Chris Shaw’s low free kick minutes later.

Ilkeston continued to push for the equaliser but failed to really test O’Neil.

Hart capped off the win in the 89th minute, firing in after Kai Tonge saw his effort saved.

Ilkeston: Deakin, Fairclough (White 81), Walker, Shaw, Jemson, T Marshall, Edwards (Morris 79), Wheatley, Hopkinson, Gibson, Bennett.

Subs not used: Lench, Hodgett-Young, Swinscoe.

Att: 265