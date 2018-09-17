Robins beat Prims to earn progress in the FA Vase

Martin McIntosh picked up his first win as Ilkeston Town boss as his side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Graham Street Prims in the FA Vase.

The two sides went in level at the break, after Liam Mitchell denied Michael Fitzhugh from the penalty spot.

In the second-half the Robins took the lead through Ryan Whitehurst’s first goal of the season. Elliott Reeves then booked Ilkeston’s place in the next round, tapping home just ten minutes later.

Ilkeston almost got off to the perfect start. Just three minutes into the game Billy Bennett’s free-kick, from the right, beat everyone only to come back off the post. Jamie Walker then fired a long-range effort just wide of the post.

Dominic Wilkinson fired over the bar for the home side, as the visitors continued to control proceedings. Walker headed into the hands of Andrew Fretwell before Tom Marshall chipped just over the bar.

Just after the 20-minute mark Reeves came close to opening the scoring but was denied by the onrushing Fretwell, before Walker beat Fretwell only to see his effort drift past the post.

The home side’s best chance then came from the penalty spot after Tom Marshall had brought down his man inside the area. Fitzhugh stepped up to take the penalty but Mitchell was equal to the effort and saved well to keep the sides level at the break.

In the second half Ilkeston’s dominance continued. Whitehurst headed inches wide of the post before putting the Robins in front just minutes later. Lavell White cut the ball back to Whitehurst who slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Just ten minutes later it was 2-0. Walker burst away from his man down the left and cut back to Reeves who tapped home.

At the other end the home side came close to getting one back but an effort from range went just past the post.

White then came close to getting a goal to go with his earlier assist but his volley was just past the post as the Robins held on to their 2-0 lead.