Robins win again thanks to late Reeves strike

Ilkeston Town made it back to back wins with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Quorn AFC.

Malachi Lavelle-Moore’s third in two games made it 1-0 to the Robins at the break. Alex Morris did level for the away side in the 73rd minute with a looping header.

Ilkeston grabbed the winner late on thanks to substitute Elliott Reeves’ calm finish into the bottom corner.

The game started slowly and there was no real action until the 22nd minute when Ilkeston went in front. Kyle Dixon forced Quorn ‘keeper Haydn Whitcombe into a good stop but he could do nothing to stop Lavelle-Moore volleying into the vacant net.

Just two minutes later Walker came close to doubling the home side’s advantage but his effort went just past the post. Up the other end Billy Howard went on a good run, before seeing his long-range effort go just over the bar.

Defender Henry Eze then missed a great chance to draw his side level. Liam Mitchell could only push Stephen Hart’s effort into the path of Eze but he put the rebound way over the bar.

Walker then forced Whitcombe into a good save at the end of the half, which kept the score 1-0 at the break.

Eze did well at the start of the second half to get back and take the ball away from Walker who looked to be in on goal. Up the other end Daniel Dubidat was left unmarked but could not find the target with his headed effort.

Whitcombe was at full stretch on the hour mark, tipping over Kyle Dixon’s 25-yard effort.

The away side then put the Robins under pressure.

Hart saw a looping cross almost catch out Mitchell and land on top of the cross bar. A series of balls into the box were dealt with poorly by Ilkeston, but would not fall for a Quorn player before Chris Shaw smashed the ball clear.

The away side were level with less than 20 minutes to go. A cross into the box was met by the head of Morris who saw the ball loop over Mitchell and into the corner of the net.

Ilkeston almost had the perfect response but Tim Hopkinson failed to get the ball under control before it was cleared. Dixon then had a go but could only put the ball over the bar.

Both Hopkinson and Dubidat failed to get their efforts off at either end before Ilkeston would re-take the lead. Dixon rolled the ball through for Reeves, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

There was then almost ten minutes of stoppage time for Quorn to draw level and they almost did. The ball dropped to Hart inside the area but Mitchell made himself big and got a touch on the Quorn forward’s volley before it was cleared.

Ilkeston then had one final chance to put the result beyond doubt. Reeves got one on one with a defender and instead of playing in Walker, tried to beat his man before firing over the bar.

But that miss would not cost the Robins as the final whistle went just moments later.