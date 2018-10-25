RUMOUR MILL: Zlatan could return to Manchester United, while Man City want Juve's Alex Sandro Zlatan Ibrahimovic could return to Old Trafford. The odds on Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to Manchester United on loan have been slashed. Find out more about that and the other rumours doing the rounds on Thursday, October 25 below. Lampard praises Derby County players after Baggies are beaten Premier League Live: Chelsea target claims he’s staying put, Arsenal weigh up move for Liverpool defender, Tottenham eye up Championship player