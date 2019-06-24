Sammy Ameobi ‘fighting fit’ for Nottingham Forest challenge

Sammy Ameobi says he’s fighting fit and raring to go for the 2019/20 Championship season with new club Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old became Martin O’Neill’s first signing of the summer by penning a one-year deal at the City Ground on Monday afternoon.

Ameobi, a former Newcastle United and England U21 international, joined on a free after leaving relegated Bolton Wanderers.

And he can’t wait to excite the Reds fans.

“I’m very happy,” the winger told Forest’s official website. “Obviously I know the history of this club, it’s a really great club and I’m happy to be a part of it moving forward.

“I’ve played against Forest a few times recently and I know the quality of the players here. The stadium is also a fantastic place to be so that was a massive attraction and a reason for me moving here.

“I’m hoping to excite people. I’m a player who likes to create opportunities and score goals so hopefully I can do that this season. I’ve had my holidays, I’ve come back fighting fit and now I’m raring to go.”