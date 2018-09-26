Stefano Eranio to take on Danny Dyer as Derby County host charity game

A host of celebrities and former Derby County stars will be at Pride Park next week to take part in the Sellebrity charity football match.

The match, on Sunday, October 7 with a 3pm kick-off, is to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Derby County Community Trust - the award-winning charity and voluntary arm of Derby County Football Club.

The former Rams lined up to play include Stefano Eranio, Mark Wright, Robin Van Der Laan, Seth Johnson and striker Malcolm Christie.

On the celebrity front, meanwhile, Eastenders actor Danny Dyer will be among those taking part along with fellow Albert Square residents Jake Wood (Max Branning) and Dean Gaffney who plays Robbie Jackson.

Reality TV star Calum Best, son of former Manchester United great George, will also play, as will movie star Stephen Graham who has appeared in 'The Damned United', 'This is England' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean'.

The Only Way is Essex stars James Argent and Dan Osbourne will also appear, as well as former inhabitants of Love Island.

All profits from the day will go directly to the Trust to help fund its extensive list of programmes ranging from disability sessions, Active Recovery, Forever Active, Premier League Kicks and many more.

Match tickets for adults will cost £10, or£5 for those aged between 13 and 17 and £1 for 12 years and under.

Meet and greet tickets are also available to purchase online at www.dcfc.co.uk and will cost £35 for adults and £20 for under 16s.