Sunderland forced to shell out £330,000, Burton Albion not interested in Leeds United defender, sale of Bolton Wanderers edges closer - and the rest of today's League One and Two rumours

Sunderland have been forced to pay a sum of over £330,000.for former winger Ricky Alvarez to Velez Sarsfield – four years after leaving the club. (Sunderland Echo)

The Argentine also has a case against the Black Cats regarding the reported loss of earnings while Sunderland and Inter Milan argued over who owned Alvarez. (Various)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is braced for changes in his goalkeeping department as they look to offload Luke McGee and Alex Bass. (Portsmouth News)

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has remained tight-lipped when pressed about the possible arrival of Millwall's Tom Elliott and Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young. (EADT)

The sale of financially Bolton Wanderers appears to edge closer after the court order blocking a takeover was adjourned. (Various)

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough says he decided against signing Leeds United defender Connor Shaugnessy as he wanted something different in his squad. (Derbyshire Live)

Former Swansea City striker Wilfired Bony says he is preparing for a possible move to Europe after training with Newport County this week. (Wales Online)

National League North side Gloucester City are keen to take Bristol Rovers midfielder Luke Russe on loan. (Bristol Live)