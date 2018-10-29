Table topping Robins ‘not firing on all cylinders’

Martin McIntosh said his table topping Ilkeston Town FC side must be doing something right - even if they’re not firing on all cylinders at the moment.

The Robins have a four-point lead at the top of the MFL Premier standings with three games in hand over their nearest rival Westfields, after a 2-1 win at home to Quorn on Saturday.

Martin McIntosh. Pic by Craig Lamont.

It followed a midweek home win over Loughborough University, to put the disappointment of defeat last weekend at Worcester City behind them, ahead of the FA Vase tie at Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Ilkeston boss McIntosh said: “I was so disappointed last Saturday (against Worcester). There were a lot of things that went against us last Saturday.

“But we’ve had two games since then and we’ve won them both. We’ve got to be happy and we’ve got to be positive. We’re not firing on all cylinders but we’re still winning, we’re still getting results, so we must be doing something right.”

Malachi Lavelle-Moore put Ilkeston ahead against Quorn with his third goal in two games before Elliott Reeves grabbed the winner after Alex Morris had levelled for the visitors.

Quorn had beaten second-placed Westfields on Monday night.

“They showed last week they’re a good side when they go away from home,” said McIntosh. “We had to be at our best - we weren’t - but we did enough to get the win.

“That’s the pleasing point - we got the three points. I’m not going to say it was really good but we’ve got through.”

The points were secured late on when Robins goalkeeper Liam Mitchell made a vital stop.

“Mitch has been terrific for weeks now. He’s got a lot of clean sheets,” said McIntosh.

“I felt the back four had to defend. There are positives there but I’m not completely satisfied with the performance.

And added: “We would love to pass the ball more and do it more fluently but we didn’t.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to look at it and think ‘we’ve won the match and we take the three points’.”

Ilkeston travel to take on fellow MFL Premier side Wolverhampton Sporting Community on Saturday in the second round proper of the FA Vase (3pm kick off).

They are away to Belper United on Wednesday 7th November in the Derbyshire Senior Cup (7.45pm).