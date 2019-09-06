The last nine Nottingham Forest players to receive an England call-up

Not since the 1990s have Forest had a player pull on the Three Lions badge. So, as the international break brings a temporary stop to the domestic season for Sabri Lamouchi's side, we take a look back at last nine Reds who were selected for England during their time Trentside and how many caps they won.

Steve Stone - 1995-1996, 9 Caps Getty Buy a Photo

Colin Cooper - 1995, 2 Caps Getty Buy a Photo

Stan Collymore - 1995, 2 Caps Getty Buy a Photo

Gary Charles - 1991, 2 Caps Getty Buy a Photo

View more