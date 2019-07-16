Title-winning goalkeeper Liam Mitchell to leave Ilkeston Town

Goalkeeper Liam Mitchell is to leave Ilkeston Town after two seasons with the club.

Mitchell was one of the original signings made by Steve Chettle when Ilkeston Town was reformed in 2017, eventually becoming first choice goalkeeper due to a serious injury to then player-coach Ian Deakin.

He went on to play a key role in both of Ilkeston’s promotions achieved since, but manager Lee Fowler says he has accepted Mitchell’s request to have his contract cancelled at the New Manor Ground.

He said: “Liam has asked to leave the club for his own reasons and we have reluctantly agreed.

“He goes with our best wishes having been a key member of the squad and someone who helped us achieve a memorable title win last season.”

Fowler says he is hopeful of confirming the signing of former Walsall and Shepshed goalkeeper Brandon Ganley to replace Mitchell.

The 20-year-old played against Notts County on Saturday in a pre-season friendly with Fowler adding: “Brandon is likely to be the number one if we can get the deal done.

“He did well on Saturday and wasn’t at fault for any of the goals Notts County scored.”

Ilkeston have also given game time to former Stamford goalkeeper Richard Stainsby, who looks set to join the club as player-coach.