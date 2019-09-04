Transfer coup for Ilkeston Town as experienced defender signs for the Robins

Ilkeston Town have signed experienced central defender Chris Robertson following his release by League Two side Swindon Town.

Robertson, 32, has extensive experience in Leagues One and Two with the likes of Torquay United, Preston North End, Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon, as well as with Ross County in the Scottish Premier League, making nearly 400 professional appearances.

And having relocated to the East Midlands following almost a year out of the game with injury, Robertson has now opted to join up with the Robins.

He said: “I’ve moved to the area and had a few options available that were two or three hours’ drive away, but I have a young family and when a friend said to me that there might be a chance to come here we had a chat and [Ilkeston boss] Mark Clifford said we could help each other out.

“It’ll be a different kind of football to that I’m used to I think, much more end to end and frantic, but it’ll be good to see where I’m at fitness wise because I’ve done a lot of work but you never really know where you are until you play games.

“So I’m keen to get a string of games together and see where that takes me and the club.

“I hope I can bring plenty to the club. It doesn’t matter what level you’ve played at, as long as you have the professionalism to work hard and putting in the graft, then that’s the minimum and it’s what I expect from myself and my team-mates.

“Obviously going through the leagues I’ve built plenty of experience. I’m a heart-on-sleeve, old school centre-half who likes to keep it simple and win the game with clean sheets.

“I’ve played against [Ilkeston striker] Shaun Harrad once or twice in the past so it’ll be good to team up with him as well.”