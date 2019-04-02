We’ve turned a corner with away displays, says Ilkeston Town boss Fowler

Ilkeston Town boss Lee Fowler reflected on a second straight away win at the weekend and says he believes his side have turned a corner when out on the road.

The 3-1 win at AFC Wulfrunians on Saturday was a second away win in the space of a week having previously not earned one at all in 2019.

And as Ilkeston continue to have their title destiny in their own hands, Fowler is pleased their luck is turning at the right time.

Fowler said: “I think the lads are starting to turn a corner in terms of showing a bit of ruthlessness away from home.

“They’re grasping the fact that you can’t always play pretty football when you’re away.

“Our first goal came at a good time as they’d had a few chances with set plays which was disappointing as we allowed them a free header at one point in the penalty area.

“But then Jamie Walker got the first goal, helped by the mistake from the goalkeeper, and we go in at the break ahead.

“It was a case of getting the second goal and seeing the game through. I didn’t think it was a penalty that got them back in the game as Chris Shaw’s had no time to react before it’s hit him, but then we got the third to kill things off after some great work by Kyle Dixon who showed what he’s capable of doing.”

Fowler was pleased to see top scorer Elliott Reeves getting back among the goals after four games without one.

He said: “Reevesy always seems to get something every game and in the last couple of matches he’s had to do a bit more work for the team and he’s got his rewards at Wulfrunians.

“It was a tough game for him but we set up our game plan well and he got his goal so hopefully he’ll now get back on it at home as well as last time he had a bit of a dry spell he came back and went on a great run of scoring.

“Jamie Walker has been excellent too and has really got the bit between his teeth and is working really hard, which is what he needs to do if he wants to play at a higher level.

“His goals were abit scrappy but they all count. The fact the goals are coming from around the team is important too as we don’t have to rely on Elliott if he’s not getting as many.”

Ilkeston will return to home action this weekend with the visit of Highgate United.

Admission to the game will be just £2, with half of that being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Highgate currently lie 15th in the table and drew 0-0 at South Normanton Athletic on Saturday.

Ilkeston, meanwhile, remain three points clear at the top with second-placed Walsall Wood having snatched an injury-time winner at the weekend.

The two top sides play each other at the New Manor Ground on April 20 in what looks certain be a crucial match in the title run-in.