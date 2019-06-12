Heavy rain ruins Notts showpiece game at Welbeck

With no improvement in the conditions there was no possibility of any play on the final day of Nottinghamshire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Hampshire at Welbeck.

Heavy rain had prevented any play on the second and third day of the match and the saturated outfield and the likelihood of further showers prompted umpires Nick Cook and Paul Pollard to call off the contest shortly after 9.45 this morning.

Both sides picked up five points for the draw, with Hampshire also claiming three bonus points for their bowling efforts on the opening day when they dismissed Notts for 162, with Kyle Abbott picking up figures of six for 37.

Hampshire had replied with 93 for two before the inclement weather prevented any further play.

Notts remain at the foot of the Division One table ahead of Monday’s clash against Kent at Tunbridge Wells.

“We’ve got five points from the game but we know we need to improve rapidly if we are to get up that table,” said Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney.

“We’re now looking forward to going down to Tunbridge Wells for the next match and putting a good show on against Kent.”

The south coast side are next in action on Sunday, when they travel to Chelmsford to face Essex.

Sam Northeast, the Hampshire captain, reflected that there was nothing else that anyone could have done to get more play in on the club ground.

The outcome does little to help his side close the gap on Division One leaders Somerset.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It’s the English weather and there is so much cricket left still, so you can’t really be looking at other teams and what they are doing.

“It’s a shame that we couldn’t have a good game of cricket here, so we move on.”