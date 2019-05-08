Hull FC v Castleford Tigers – Greg Eden pays price for error-ridden display

CASTLEFORD Tigers winger Greg Eden has been dropped for tomorrow night’s Coral Challenge Cup tie at Hull FC.

The former Hull KR star, who scored 41 tries for Castleford and earned Dream Team recognition in 2017, is left out of Daryl Powell’s 19-man squad after an error-ridden display in defeat against Warrington Wolves.

Castleford are bolstered by the return of fellow wideman James Clare and powerful forwards Jesse Sene-Lefao and Matt Cook as well as ex-Hull half-back Jordan Rankin, who has missed the last seven weeks of action.

However, hooker Paul McShane and prop Daniel Smith are out after suffering injuries last weekend.

Hull welcome back both half-backs Marc Sneyd and Albert Kelly after they rested minor injuries in the loss versus Catalans Dragons.

England Knights back-row James Batchelor returns from a knee injury for Wakefield Trinity when they host Championship Widnes Vikings in their Challenge Cup tie tomorrow.

He replaces Tinirau Arona, the forward who has suffered a season-ending knee injury, in their only change.

Hull KR hope to have captain Joel Tomkins back for Saturday’s Cup visit to Salford Red Devils as well as prop Ryan Lannon but winger Will Oakes (groin) and Antoni Maria (Cup-tied) are out.