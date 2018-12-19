Ilkeston Cycling Club to host Boxing Day hill climb once again

Ilkeston Cycling Club are to host a Boxing Day Hill Climb for the second year running to raise money for local charity Ben’s Den.

The event will see participants climb Bath Street in Ilkeston, with other activities on the day to raise funds. Under 16s are also able to take part this year on a separate course to the seniors and vets, with roads closed in the area until 3pm.

It costs £8 for adults to take part and £5 for U16s, with non members welcome. Entries close at midnight on December 21, or if capacity is reached beforehand.