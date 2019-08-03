Ireland pace star Boyd Rankin joins Derbyshire Falcons

Derbyshire have signed fast bowler Boyd Rankin for the remainder of this summer’s Vitality Blast.

The paceman, who is centrally-contracted by Ireland and currently playing Inter-Provincial first-class cricket for the North West Warriors, has linked up with the Falcons immediately.

Rankin won the Twenty20 competition in 2014, claiming 14 wickets at an average of 20 to help Warwickshire claim the title.

Rankin said: “I am very familiar with the club, having played here previously.

“I know that the supporters are right behind the players, so hopefully we can put in some good performances and get wins on the board.”

The bowler has taken 89 wickets in 77 Twenty20 matches throughout his career at an average of 21.39, with career best figures of 4-9.

Over a third of those matches came in international cricket, which saw Rankin claim 39 wickets at 22.38, with his best T20I figures of 3-16 coming for Ireland against UAE in 2017.

Head of cricket, Dave Houghton said: “We have been looking for an additional fast bowler to strengthen our current squad for the T20.”

“Boyd has international experience and will fit in well with the bowlers that we already have.

“With the pace and bounce that he generates, he will bring a new dimension and give us that bit extra.”