James Pattinson takes five while Joe Clarke hits century to guide the Nottinghamshire Outlaws to thrilling Royal London Cup win over Lancashire Lighting

A sublime century from Joe Clarke and five wickets from James Pattinson were the significant contributions as Notts Outlaws opened up their Royal London One-Day campaign with a thrilling victory over Lancashire at Trent Bridge.

Over 800 runs, three hundreds and 34 sixes were compiled as Lancashire reached 400 for the first time in their history, yet were still defeated by 11 runs.

Clarke scored 139 from only 99 balls, with 17 fours and five sixes as Notts reached 417 for seven after opting to bat first.

Ben Slater and Tom Moores each made 74 and Luke Fletcher finished on 46 not out.

All of the Lancashire bowlers came in for punishment, with Graham Onions, two for 70, returning the best analysis.

On a wicket that was appreciated by all the batsmen, Lancashire gave chase in style, despite the early loss of Keaton Jennings.

Steven Croft, promoted to three in the order, scored 110 and his captain, Dane Vilas made a career best 166 before falling to Pattinson, as the innings closed on 406 for nine.

Lancashire had been ahead of the rate throughout, buoyed by a fourth wicket stand of 142 between the two centurions.

Pattinson, whose last act in a Notts shirt had been to score the winning runs in the 2017 Final repeatedly came up with a wicket whenever his skipper was in desperate need.

The Australian quick removed Haseeb Hameed and Glenn Maxwell in his early burst, then added t he scalps of Josh Bohannon and the two century-makers to record figures of five for 61, with Jake Ball taking two for 71.

With 10 overs remaining in the contest Lancashire needed only 95 but when Josh Bohannon was dismissed, having added 114 with Vilas, the task stiffened.

Vilas had reached his hundred from only 66 balls, three quicker than Croft, but he began to fatigue and needed treatment for cramp shortly before pinned lbw by Pattinson.

Ball took the final two wickets and although Lancashire passed 400 for the first time, they were left with too much to do in the final over and came up short.

Mike Newell, Notts director of cricket, said: “To have over 800 runs scored in one day in April is astounding, so credit to the groundsman and credit to the batting as well. It’s quite unbelievable.

“Fifty over cricket has now become an extended version of T20. Some of the six-hitting was exceptional and there was a lot of work for the bowlers to do to try and stay in the game.

“The interesting thing today was the way James Pattinson changed the game. Every time he came back on he took wickets and that changed the game in our favour.

At one stage when Vilas was playing well it looked very difficult but that’s why you sign the world class players.”

Earlier, Maxwell sent down a maiden to Slater at the start of the day but that was the sole cause for Lancashire celebration in the opening 90 minutes as Clarke and Slater pummelled the bowling.

Clarke’s intentions were clear as he drove his first delivery, from Graham Onions, straight back past the bowler for four.

He sped to 50 from only 44 balls and had hit two maximums and 14 boundaries in his 78-ball hundred, his fourth in List A cricket.

Trent Bridge rose to greet their new arrival and witness the breaking of a new record. Brian Bolus, in a 1963 Gillette Cup match against Yorkshire, was the last Notts’ debutant to begin with a ton.

For good measure Clarke hit three more sixes and had just about gone through his full repertoire of shots before being bowled by Saqib Mahmood.

Slater had been content to perform the role of support act with his opening partner during their stand of 197 but then kicked on before clipping Onions to extra cover.

Signs of Lancashire being disarray had been evident from as early as the 23rd over when Jennings came on to bowl, the eight different player to be tossed the ball by Vilas.

Ben Duckett and Steven Mullaney each cleared the ropes but the major wounds were then applied by Moores and Fletcher.

Moores hit eight sixes and three fours in a 39-ball blitz before handing the baton on to Fletcher. The decision to promote the tailender to number seven in the order paid huge dividends as Matt Parkinson came in for heavy treatment.

Fletcher hit the spinner for four sixes and a four in the same over. A further maximum took the team tally to 20, the most they have hit in a one-day match.

The Outlaws passed 400 for the fifth time in three years and it was enough – but only just.