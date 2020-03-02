Leon Haslam endures frustrating start to World Superbikes campaign

Smalley's Leon Haslam made do with 17 points from last weekend’s FIM Superbike World Championship opener at Philip Island in Australia.

The Team HRC rider took fifth place in race one and then eighth in the Superpole Race, but a crash in race two hindered him and he rolled home in 12th spot

Haslam was in the mix for an opening race win despite having some throttle response issues in some of the faster corners, but his rear tyre then devoloped problems and he dropped back to finish nearly four seconds behind race winner, Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Lining up fifth on the grid for the Superpole Race, Haslam ran wide through the first corner to be 14th at the end of lap one.

But he recovered to tenth by lap six and ultimately powered his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to a solid eighth-place finish.

In race two, Haslam crashed at turn ten which pushed him to the back of the field. Upon rejoining the race, Haslam worked hard to close the gap to those immediately ahead of him, finishing in 12th position.

His weekend total of 17 points places him ninth in the championship standings at the end of this opening round.

Haslam said: “A false neutral, my mistake, caused me to crash in race two.

“I’m a little disappointed with the weekend’s results because I felt we had the pace to be on the podium.

“But we all know that, at this track, it is key to put everything together, saving the tyre, engine management etc, and so I think that’s why we did how we did today, with no previous references to use either of course.

“In race one, we were there until four laps from the end, so the weekend has had its positives of course, while today was a little more difficult.

“Essentially, I’m fairly happy with our speed, but we need to manage it better. We’re still testing fundamental things and strategies and that work will continue at the next round

in Qatar”.

The series moves on to Qatar, and the Losail International Circuit, for round two over the weekend of 13-15 March.