Moores reflects on Nottinghamshire’s red-ball horror season

In many ways, the deluge that prevented any play on the final day of Nottinghamshire’s last Specsavers County Championship match against Surrey last week was a fitting end to a dreadful red-ball campaign.

For the first time since 1967, the county endured a complete season of first-class cricket without picking up a single victory and Notts will now return to Division Two, having failed to win any of their past 21 matches.

“It’s been a tough year,” admitted head coach Peter Moores. “A year of two colours. White-ball wise, we reached two semi-finals, so all credit to the players for that, although the frustration of T20 Finals Day is still pretty raw.

“But in red-ball, we’ve had arguably one of the worst seasons we can remember. We’ve got real work to do between now and the start of next summer and the hope is that, through the shared adversity, we get something out of it.

“The players have learned some lessons and, as coaches, we’ll work with them. We need to get them to a point where they are a tougher side mentally.”

Moores insisted that last winter’s recruitment of new players had been necessary, but confessed it hadn’t produced the intended results.

He added: “We’ve lost a lot of players over the last couple of years. That left a void of experience and talent which we tried to fill by signing some very good young players, as well as bringing some of our own youngsters through.”

Moores now has the task of recovering Notts’s Division One status at the first time of asking, and he doesn’t rule out the possibility of adding to the existing squad.

“I don’t think we should panic,” he said. “It’s a case of having a clear plan of how we are going to move forward.”