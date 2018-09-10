Haslam on brink of British Superbike title after treble

Smalley star Leon Haslam took another step closer to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship when winning all three races at Silverstone over the weekend.

A heavy, high-speed crash in the opening free practice session on Friday put Haslam on the back foot.

But the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider was soon firing on all cylinders again to extend his lead in the title race to 45 points over his closest rival, Jake Dixon. Haslam has 568 points, with Dixon on 523 and Josh Brookes in third on 529,

Haslam said: “It was an unbelievable weekend. It started pretty badly, but turned around really well.

“We had some great battles with so many riders in all three races, which were fun and enjoyable to be a part of.

“I am now looking forward to the final round of the championship, which is at Oulton Park in Cheshire this weekend. We’ve had some good results there in the past, and the last three races of the year are always the most important.”

Team manager Jack Valentine said: “The weekend was a bit of a blur, but fantastic. It started off with a scary moment, but the team worked hard to put the bike back together, and Leon bounced back as he always does.

“The track provided some of the best racing all year and for Leon to secure the treble was great.”