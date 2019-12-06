Ilkeston CC to play host to third Boxing Day Hill Climb

The Boxing Day Hill Climb will once again take place on Bath Street in Ilkeston this Christmas.

Hosted by Ilkeston Cycling Club, the race is a closed road event and is open for absolutely everyone to enter on any type of bicycle.

There will again be a shorter course in operation for younger riders and prizes on the day for best places in each category.

Fancy dress is welcome and will add to the atmosphere and spirit.

A bonus cash prize will be on offer for any male rider who breaks the magical 60 second barrier and for any female rider who can go sub 80 seconds.

Entry fees are £8 for adults and £5 for under-18s, while venue HQ is the Green Spire Church Hall on Wharncliffe Road and sign on will open at 9am.

Riders will start at 30 second intervals with youth riders opening the event at 10am.

All proceeds will be going towards 'The Clubhouse Fund' as Ilkeston CC continues its drive to create a lasting legacy for everyone to enjoy.

Last year’s participants have now been sent an invite but f you didn't ride last year and wish to book your place, visit www.tinyurl.com/bathstreet2019

Upon accepting the invitation, riders will be sent an electronic payment request and once they’ve completed payment, their place on the start line will be confirmed.

Entries will close on Friday, December 20 with a full start sheet produced and shared to all.