Isabella Parsons-Loades is region's best swimmer in three strokes

Talented swimmer Isabella Parsons-Loades ended a successful 2019 ranked number one in the region in three different strokes.

The eight-year-old has topped the Swim England ASA East Midlands short course rankings for the 100m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle.

"She loves swimming and wants to be like Rebecca Adlington, she's her hero," said mum Sam Parsons-Loades.

Adlington, from nearby Mansfield, won double gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

The terrific times that see Isabella top the rankings are 01:46:93 (100m backstrokes), 00:55:31 secs (50m backstroke) and 01:32:74 (100m freestyle).

But the Ilkeston swimmer's success story doesn't end there.

She is also ranked number two in the East Midlands for a further three events - the 100m individual medley, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Last year Isabella broke two records at Nottingham Northern Swimming club, her former club.

One had stood for 24 years and the other for 22 years.

And in 2019 Isabella, who now swims for Nottingham Leander Swimming Club, and trains four times a week, has excelled.

She has broken another record at Leander, now holding the junior gala record for 25m butterfly with a time of 00:19:56 secs.

Isabella, who attends Trowell Church of England Primary School, loves her swimming and aims to compete at the Olympic Games one day – just like her hero, Adlington, who also competed at the London Olympics four years after her unexpected triumphs in Beijing.

Isabella first took to the water as a three-month-old at mother-and-toddler beginner sessions, which is where her love affair with the sport began.

She continued swimming lessons before her teacher at West Park Leisure Centre, who also happened to be a coach at the Nottingham Northern club, invited her to go for trials as a five-year-old.

Isabella was successful and hasn't looked back since.

Now she is hoping that the new year ahead continues her run of success.