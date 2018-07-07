It is coming home? Odds on England World Cup win shorten after Sweden win

England have booked their spot in the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years after a convincing 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been cut into 11/4 from 10/3 ahead of their semi-final appearance, which will be against either Russia or Croatia.

Harry Kane may not have been responsible for either of England’s two goals, but the captain has shortened into 1/7 to be the tournament’s top goalscorer, having been available at 1/5 before the match.

Kane currently heads the table on six goals, two clear of second place Romelu Lukaku, who has been eased out to 10/1 from 8/1.

France have taken over the head of the Outright betting as 2/1 favourites having shortened in from 7/2 off the back of their 2-0 win over Uruguay and as a result of long running firm favourites Brazil bowing out following their 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

The win for Belgium saw their odds slashed from 5/1 to 5/2.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “England are in the World Cup semi-finals in what will be the Three Lions third ever appearance.

Fans’ faith in England bringing the title home are reinforced by the odds as they shorten to 11/4 from 10/3, seeing them a close third to second in the betting Belgium.”

She added “With Brazil out of the tournament, punters set their sights on Belgium, attacking their 5/1 odds and forcing traders to cut them to 5/2 as they now pose a hefty liability.”