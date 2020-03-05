Medals galore for Ilkeston swimmers once again

Ilkeston Swimming Club members have enjoyed huge success in the Derbyshire Counties Short Course Championships.

A team 36 Ilkeston Swimmers competed at the ARC Leisure Centre in Matlock over a gruelling two weekends. Having trained hard for six weeks with no competitions the swimmers exceeded expectations.

With a lot of focus on starts, turns, underwater work and speed it was worth the hours put in. There were many outstanding swims with swimmers giving it100 per cent in every race.

Highlights were some amazing distance swims by Eja Coe, Erin Pickard, Louie Sadler and Delainey Cotton, combined with very fast sprinting from James Wright hitting a 25, Ryan Kirk 26, Fred Buckingham 27 and Erin Pickard 28 all in the 50m freestyle.

There were also some fine breast stroke sprints by Fred Buckingham, Holly Dobbs, Alicia Bull and Delainey Cotton and overall there were too many individual races to mention.

However, the big one that stands out was young gun Emmi Charlesworth, who was ranked seventh in the final on her 50 fly and yet proceeded to win the race and be crowned 11yrs Derbyshire 50 Fly champion with a gold medal to treasure.

The stats recorded an 88 per cent PB rate on over the first weekend and 84 per cent over the second.

There were 31 medals won, 65 finals reached and 102 top eight finishes with nine regional qualifiers.

Medal winners were:

For the boys: James Wright: Bronze 50 back, Bronze 50 Free and Silver 200 Back, Silver 100 Back

Fred Buckingham: Gold 50 breast, Gold 100 IM, Silver 200 Breast, Silver 100 Breast, Bronze 50 Free, bronze 50 Back

Leo Allanson: Silver 400 Free, Silver 100IM, Silver 100 FlyBronze 100 Fly, Bronze 100 Back

Louie Sadler: Bronze 800 Free

For the Girls: Delainey Cotton Bronze 400IM

Erin Pickard: Silver 50 Free, Bronze 1500 Free

Eja Coe: Gold 200 Breast, Gold 400IM, Gold 200IM, Silver 100 Breast, Silver 800 Free, Silver 1500 Free, Silver 100 Back, Bronze 100 Free, Bronze 200 Free, Bronze 400 Free

McKinley Cotton: Silver 100 Fly

Emmi Charlesworth: Gold 50 Fly

Regional Qualifiers: James Wright, Lewis Brown, Fred Buckingham, Leo Allanson, Erin Pickard, Erica Beharall, Eja Coe, Arwen Moore, Caoimbhe Kirtland.

Head coach Richard Tomlinson said: “For a small club we excelled above expectations which is a credit to the coaching staff at Ilkeston with amazing backroom staff.

“Many thanks go out to the coaching staff Dan Sloan and Steph Brown. team managers Kay Charlesworth, Victoria Bull, Claire Cotton and Emma Miller for their support over the two weekends. I am so proud of all the swimmers.”