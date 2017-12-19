Midlands title double for Trent College hockey girls

Triumphant Trent College will bid to reinforce their reputation as one of the top schools in the country for girls’ hockey after both their U16s and U18s were crowned Midlands indoor champions.

Never before has the Long Eaton-based college won the two regional titles in the same year. Now the teams will travel to Bromsgrove in Worcestershire for the finals of the national championships in mid-January.

Trent College's U18 girls, and coaches, with their Midlands title shield.

Trent are already in the top ten schools in the UK, and so they will be hoping to go one better than the 2015/16 season when both teams finished national runners-up.

Iain Randall, head of hockey at the college, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for every player in both squads. They have been a pleasure to coach as they have a strong desire to improve all the time.

“They have all worked extremely hard and fully deserve the success they are having. Hopefully, there is more to come from this fantastic group.”

The U16s qualified through their pool with wins over Uppingham, King’s High School, Warwick and Worksop before a 1-0 win over Derbyshire adversaries Repton in the semi-finals, courtesy of a terrific finish from Emma Weston.

The final against RGS Worcester was a thriller. Trent were indebted to Dutch goalkeeper Sofie ter Kulie, who made a string of fantastic saves before captain Sarah Spooner gave them the lead and, after RGS had equalised, two goals from Weston clinched the trophy.

The free-scoring U18s hammered 17 goals in their four pool games, beating Wellingborough, Rugby, Malvern and Uppingham. In the semi-finals, they also beat Repton (2-1) before goals from Georgina Hampson and a double from Nina Apoola set up a 3-1 win over Bromsgrove in the final.