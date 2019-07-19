Nottinghamshire forced to settle for a point as rain washes out Vitality Blast match at Yorkshire

Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire were forced to settle for a point apiece as rain ruined this evening’s Vitality Blast clash at Emerald Headingley.

Rain earlier in the day and then starting again within two hours of the scheduled start time of 6.30pm put paid to the chances of any cricket. Umpires Ian Blackwell and Peter Hartley called the game off at 7.45pm.

While this was Yorkshire’s North Group opener, Notts were aiming to bounce back from last night’s (Thursday) defeat against champions Worcestershire at Trent Bridge.

Outlaws beaten by Worcestershire in Vitality Blast opener

Yorkshire’s disappointment was keenly felt given this is always a particularly popular home fixture for them, with a poor forecast all week putting paid to the chances of a crowd upwards of 10,000.

It would also have been a frustration for new overseas signing Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman who has signed on for the first five games before resuming international duties.

He will now hope to debut in tomorrow afternoon’s clash with Derbyshire at Chesterfield. His only home game will be Thursday’s Roses clash with Lancashire.

Notts’ wait to end a winless streak which extends to all competitions will now go into its 12th week, with their next game against Northamptonshire at Trent Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Their last win in any format was against Northants in the final group game of the Royal London one-day Cup at Wantage Road on May 6.