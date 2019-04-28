Notts Outlaws beat Yorkshire Vikings to maintain perfect run in Royal London One-Day Cup

Notts Outlaws made it five wins out of five in the Royal London One-Day Cup as they swept aside Yorkshire Vikings by four wickets at Trent Bridge.

A disciplined performance from their bowling unit dismissed the visitors for only 213 in 42.2 overs, despite Adam Lyth and Harry Brook adding 107 for the second wicket.

Brook made 39 but was followed back to the pavilion by his partner two balls later, for 63, heralding the start of a dramatic collapse.

Yorkshire last nine wickets fell for only 101 overs, with Jake Ball recording the pick of the figures, with three for 32.

Notts romped to their victory target with more than 15 overs to spare, with Steven Mullaney unbeaten on 54, after Mathew Pillans took three for 57 for the Vikings.

A crowd of 14,478 were inside Trent Bridge to celebrate the club’s Annual Family Fun Day. Many of them had barely taken their seat before Notts struck a major blow, with Matt Carter removing Tom Kohler-Cadmore for nought, After the Vikings had opted to bat first.

Lyth and Brook rebuilt with some purposeful running and crisp driving, although the former should have been caught in the deep by Joe Clarke on 35.

Returning for a second spell Carter undid Brook with a clever piece of bowling. The off-spinner followed a loopy, well-flighted ball with a quicker one that burst through the defences and bowled the right-hander.

From the other end Samit Patel had Lyth, who had reached his 50 from 44 balls, with five fours and two sixes, caught behind when cutting.

Wickets fell at regular intervals from then on, with no-one able to settle and play any sort of innings to boost the total up towards the 300 mark.

Gary Ballance was starting to look set until taken by a magnificent leaping catch on the boundary by Carter, off Ball.

Luke Fletcher added two more wickets, taking his tally for the competition to 15 already, as the Vikings innings folded with 7.4 overs remaining.

Only a flurry of early wickets was likely to derail the Outlaws’ run chase but Chris Nash and Clarke offered little encouragement in adding 75 in the opening 10.5 overs.

A brilliant one-handed catch by Pillans ended the stand, sending back the unlucky Nash for 35.

Pillans sent down a fiery burst, which removed Ben Duckett and Jake Libby with consecutive deliveries, before also pinning Clarke lbw for 40.

From 121 for four, the hosts were indebted to their skipper for guiding them through to the finishing line.

Mullaney reached his fifty with two huge blows off Pillans, getting there from 55 balls, with four fours and three sixes.

The victory keeps Notts ahead of the chasing pack at the top of the North Group, with Yorkshire’s hopes of advancing to the next phase now only a mathematical possibility.