Alex Hales extends contract with Notts Outlaws

Hales, now firmly established as one of the world’s most explosive T20 batsmen, is a two-time winner of the Vitality Blast with Notts.

The right-hander tops the Outlaws' run-scoring chart in 2021 with 382 runs at 47.75, including his second T20 century for the club versus Lancashire.

“Playing at Trent Bridge means everything to me and I’ve come to appreciate my time here so much more over the past few years,” said Hales.

“Focusing on white-ball cricket has helped my career immensely. I have the advantage of reporting for duty fully tuned in for the specific demands of the limited-overs game.

“The squad we have put together is incredible and was thoroughly deserving of the trophy last season.”

Mick Newell, who offered Hales his first professional contract back in 2008, believes the 32-year-old has cemented his status as a trailblazer of the T20 format due to relentless attacking intent, abundant scoring shots and a proactive mindset.

“We’re seeing extraordinary levels of consistency from Alex around the world in a format in which a trait like that is very hard to find,” said the Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket.

“The evolution of par scores at Trent Bridge has been driven by our top-order intent. Alex has had a big part to play in that and he’s been a matchwinner for Notts on many occasions down the years, as well as becoming one of the first picks as an opening batsman in competitions across the world.

“He is a very difficult player to bowl to because he deals so much in boundaries and can strike them to all different parts of the ground.

“Alex will always look to dominate and take the positive option and we’re a better, more dangerous team for having him around.

“He’s a terrifically entertaining player for our members and supporters to watch and the next three years could prove to be when we see him at his best.”

Hales has scored 3,885 T20 runs in 137 matches for Notts Outlaws since 2008, passing 50 on 29 occasions.

He was also the leading run-scorer in last winter’s Big Bash League in Australia, posting 543 runs for Sydney Thunder at an average of 39.