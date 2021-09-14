Derbsyhire v Kent washed out on day three
Kent’s advance towards a third LV=Insurance County Championship victory was held up when the third day of the match against Derbyshire at Derby was washed out.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 2:55 pm
Rain throughout the morning prevented any play before lunch and with no sign of the weather improving, it was no surprise when the umpires decided to call the game off for the day at just after 2pm.
But with better conditions forecast for tomorrow (Wednesday), Kent are still well placed to complete a hat-trick of wins in Division Three.
They are currently 276 runs in front on 147 for 1 in their second innings and will fancy their chances against a Derbyshire side who are the only team in the country without a victory in the championship this season.