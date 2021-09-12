Nottinghamshire edge day one against Hampshire

Hampshire won the toss and elected to bat on a morning tinged with blue skies and overhead cloud and Nottinghamshire took full advantage of the new ball by dismissing openers Joe Weatherley and Ian Holland cheaply.Weatherley fell for 11 after he edged Brett Hutton to Duckett at slip and was joined back in the pavilion five balls later when Ian Holland was struck on the pad in front of his stumps by Luke Fletcher for three.Alsop, who has failed to pass 50 in his last 14 innings, departed for 16 when he was bowled by Dane Paterson as Hampshire limped to lunch on 45-3 having struggled against the swing and movement generated by the Notts attack.James Vince and Nick Gubbins steadied the ship for the hosts with the skipper stroking four sumptuous fours, but in almost trademark fashion he was dismissed for 30 when he flashed at a wide ball from Hutton and snapped up at slip by Hameed to leave his side struggling at 87-4.The unfortunate Joey Evison saw four catches go down off his bowling with Gubbins having three lives on his way to a half-century and Liam Dawson surviving a tough diving chance that was spilled by Paterson at mid-wicket.But the teenager got his just reward when he cleaned up the left-hander with a magnificent delivery to dismiss the on-loan Middlesex man for a somewhat fortuitous 54.