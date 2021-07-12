Nottinghamshire frustrated by the weather as day two abandoned without play at Durham
No play was possible due to heavy rain on day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship clash between Durham and Nottinghamshire at Emirates Riverside.
Overnight rain persisted into the morning, and although there was brief respite which allowed the covers to be removed, the elements soon returned.
After a subsidence, a pitch inspection at 1.30pm offered hope, but the rain returned once again in the afternoon before play was eventually called off for the day at 3.55pm.
Nottinghamshire will resume their first innings on 312 for nine on the morning of day three, having already secured three batting bonus points. Durham are also sitting on three bonus points after taking nine wickets.
However, the hosts face a challenge to force the victory in the remaining two days that they require to earn qualification to the Division One in the next stage of the competition.