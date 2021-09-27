Notts captain Steven Mullaney targets winning next year's County Championship title

Steven Mullaney wants Nottinghamshire to go one stage better next season. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The Outlaws missed out on winning the title on the final day of the season after a significantly improved season in the four day game.

It saw Notts win four of their ten fixtures after previously going 1042 days without a win.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the County Championship and we are still on the journey,” he said.

“We can all be really proud of this season. We will meet up in November and set out our challenges for next year.

“It was 1,042 days between wins, but we felt it was coming. Losing is a habit and winning is a habit.

“All we did is turn up every day and try to get better. On another day we might have got over the line, but it wasn't to be this year.

“The one big thing is that we really stayed in the moment. We ever looked too far ahead.

“When we had a win we knew we had to start all over again in the next game. We will come back in April and try to go one better and get to the top of the table.”

It left the skipper full of praise for all those connected with the club.

“The word I keep saying to people is pride,” he added. “For a side to come off the back of three seasons without a win and put the performances in to win games is excellent.