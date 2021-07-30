Rain forces abandonment of Nottinghamshire's game with Somerset

Ben Slater hit 42 for Notts before rain stopped play.

After Somerset won the toss and chose to field, play began at the scheduled time but the players were forced from the field after just over an hour and a quarter, with Nottinghamshire 92 for two from 21 overs and persistent showers meant no further cricket was possible.

Nottinghamshire lost Sol Budinger in the second over when the young opener hit Ben Green straight to mid-on and captain Peter Trego’s hopes of doing some damage against his former team proved to be short-lived as he found himself on the wrong end of an lbw verdict against Sonny Baker.

But Ben Slater (42) and Matthew Montgomery (31) took the score to 50 for two at the end of the Powerplay and had added 69 in 14.4 overs when the weather closed in.

Somerset gave a senior debut to seamer Ned Leonard, who with Baker was one of two 18-year-olds in a team that, taking out James Hildreth and Steve Davies, had an average age of 21, captained by 23-year-old Green.

Both teams take one point, which means Somerset have five points from three matches and Nottinghamshire three from three in the early stages of the competition.