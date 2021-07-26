Smalley's Leon Haslam frustrated after tough World Superbike Championship weekend
Smalley speedster Leon Haslam left cursing his luck after a frustrating World Superbike Championship.
Haslam finished eighth in an aborted race one, 12th in the Superpole Race and 10th during race during round five at Assen circuit.
“In the Superpole race, a rider caused me to lose about eight positions through the first turn,” he said..
“It was a difficult race and we struggled with both the front of the bike and power delivery too.
“In the second race, I made a good start but then a rider crashed and I had to avoid him, which meant I lost ground again.
“I felt like I had good rhythm through the first part of the race anyway, but then from about lap ten I started to lose a lot of time, more than one second per lap.
“Overall, it’s been a tough weekend and I’m left frustrated as I expected top five results at this circuit.”
It leaves him in 13th spot in the Championship standings ahead of the next round.