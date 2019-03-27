Promotion aim for ambitious Logan van Beek at Derbyshire

Logan van Beek is looking forward to getting going after arriving at The Pattonair County Ground ready for a full season of cricket with Derbyshire.

The 28-year-old all-rounder has joined Derbyshire for the whole of the 2019 season and is hoping to make a big impact, contribute to wins for his new club and get himself in contention for further international recognition.

A New Zealand-born Dutchman, Van Beek said: “It’s been a few months waiting to arrive in Derby and it’s been really cool to meet all the guys and staff and take a few photos.

“It’s been really good so far. There are a lot of new names to remember so it’s going to take a few weeks to get them all nailed. But everyone has been super-nice and really welcoming.

“It’s just nice to finally put on the Derbyshire kit.”

“It’s going to be a big year of learning, but I want to contribute with performances on the field and learn a lot about cricket off the field too.”

Van Beek said the main goal was promotion.

“I have just heard there are three teams going up to Division One this year, so that will be the main goal - to get Derbyshire to Division One,” he said.

“Personally I want to have some good performances and win matches for Derbyshire, but definitely aiming to get towards Division One.”

Van Been said he wanted to improve his batting here to enhance his all-rounder credentials and help him push for international call-ups.

“Playing plenty of cricket here will help me,” he said. “In New Zealand we don’t play as much cricket whereas here in county cricket you play non-stop.

“I am really looking forward to trying to score some runs. That’s going to get me to the next level to becoming that genuine all-rounder – just having that opportunity to bat as well as taking a few wickets.

“Hopefully then I can get back into my season in New Zealand with a bit of momentum and try to go from there.”

He also believes his growing experience of different countries and conditions will help Derbyshire.

“I think there will be moments in games and during the year that I have experienced in different playing conditions, so hopefully I can use that experience and help the guys as well to try to get out of those tough moments,” he said.