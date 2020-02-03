Rugby round-up: Chesterfield Panthers suffer rare setback at Cleethorpes

Chesterfield Panthers' recent winning run in the Midlands 4 East (North) came to an end at Cleethorpes.

Panthers had won five consecutive league games prior to the 160-mile round trip to the North East Lincolnshire coastline.

But came undone in a 38-20 win for the hosts placed fourth in the standings, one spot above a resurgent Chesterfield side.

Elsewhere in the league, nothing could separate the top two, East Retford and Boston, as it finished 17-17 in Nottinghamshire.

While 10th placed Tupton received a setback of their own at Medan Vale, in third, losing 27-14.

And second-from-bottom Amber Valley were dealt another blow - this time at Gainsborough in a 59-10 defeat.

In Midlands 2 East (North), Dronfield recorded a third straight win and a second shut out in as many weeks with a 48-0 victory at bottom side Ashfield.

Dronfield lead the way at the top of the table, level on points with Matlock who ran out 24-19 winners at home to Long Eaton, while Ilkeston beat Ashbourne 17-12.

It was a non-starter for local rivals Bakewell Mannerians and Buxton in Midlands 3 East (North), while midtable Belper lost 24-7 at home to Southwell.

This weekend's fixtures sees Chesterfield at home to East Retford as the Panthers hope to move up the table in their centenary year, Tupton welcome North Hykeham, Amber Valley host Medan Vale, Belper travel to Southwell and Buxton are at Mellish.