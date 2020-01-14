Rugby union round-up: Chesterfield Panthers suffer home setback, Tupton's tale of two halves and this weekend's fixtures

Chesterfield Panthers endured their first home defeat in the Midlands 4 East (North) since November on Saturday.

The Panthers were edged out 13-15 by their high-flying visitors East Retford before the worst of Storm Ciara hit the region.

It was the second setback in as many weeks for the Chesterfield side who had strung a five-game winning run together through January.

The sixth-placed Panthers travel to Gainsborough, who are just a point and one place behind in the standings, this weekend.

Elsewhere in the division Amber Valley were also beaten at home, losing 6-33 to third-placed Meden Vale. They visit North Hykeham on Saturday.

While Tupton ran out 17-12 winners at home to North Hykeham thanks to two tries from James Blakey, one from Cain Holmes and a conversion by Sam Curry.

In a classic tale of two halves, Tupton were leading 17-0 at the break before their Lincolnshire opponents fought back after the interval.

Tupton visit Nottinghamians on Saturday.

There were defeats for both Buxton and Belper on the road in Midlands 3 East (North) last weekend.

Buxton fell to a 26-61 loss at third-placed Mellish while Belper were well beaten 7-60 at second-placed Southwell.

The two Derbyshire sides go head-to-head this coming weekend as Belper host Buxton and Bakewell Mannerians are home to Grimsby at Shutts Lane.

In Midlands 2 East (North), Dronfield host Coalville, Matlock welcome Loughborough and Ilkeston are at home to Ashfield.