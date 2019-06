Sam Leon took seven wickets for Wirksworth & Middleton firsts on Saturday as they comprehensively beat visitors Ilkeston Rutland firsts by 122 runs.

Wirksworth upset promotion-chasing Ilkeston as Sam Leon ripped through their attack.



The result lifted Wirksworth up to seventh in the DCCL Division One standings and was a surprise for many with Rutland battling it out for the promotion places.

