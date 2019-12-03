Winter abroad will help Derbyshire's players, says Godleman

Captain Billy Godleman believes that being involved in cricket abroad over the winter will help some of Derbyshire’s players in their development ahead of the 2020 season.

A host of players have been in action in other countries since the 2019 campaign ended, with Fynn Hudson-Prentice impressing in New Zealand, while Wayne Madsen and Ravi Rampaul took part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Matt Critchley, Mattie McKiernan and Luis Reece have all been playing in Australia, with the latter set to join up with Dhaka Platoon for the Bangladesh Premier League in December.

Godleman himself scored more than 300 runs for the MCC throughout their Legacy Tour of Nepal, in which he played six matches across three formats.

The captain says that he enjoyed testing himself in different conditions, and believes that the players who have been in action abroad will benefit from the experience when they return to action for Derbyshire next season.

“It is all down to what the individual feels they need to do to keep developing,” Godleman said.

“Obviously, that is in conjunction with our head of cricket, Dave Houghton (Houghts) and what he deems best for them.

“But it is all about how we develop in the five or six months that we aren’t playing cricket for Derbyshire, and there’s a variation of ways to do that.

“In my own personal experience, it’s good to go to different parts of the world and be exposed to new ideas and conditions.

“Playing under different pressures in a new environment is really good for the development of your game and we are hoping to bring that experience into the new season.”

Derbyshire start their 2020 season on Sunday, April 19 with a four-day match in the Second Division of the Specsavers County Championship at home to East Midlands rivals, Leicestershire.

That is followed by a trip to Lord’s to take on Middlesex, also in the Championship, on Saturday, April 25.

Their first game in the T20 Blast is also against Leicestershire, at Derby on Friday, May 29.