American duo The Grahams play in Derbyshire on UK road trip

Vibrant Nashville-based Americana duo The Grahams have two gigs in Derbyshire lined up as part of their UK tour.

They will be previewing material from their new studio album and the soundtrack to their new documentary Love & Distortion.

In autumm 2018 The Grahams - comprising husband and wife Doug and Alyssa - set out on a spectacular motorcycle expedition across America’s time warped Route 66. Amidst the neon, This trip inspired the documentary in which The Grahams explore the concept of ‘real’ America with the eccentric and notorious characters who live and work in the strange and mysterious world that it Route 66.

The surreal soundtrack includes contributions from Nashville’s finest; Elizabeth Cook, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Dylan LeBlanc, Chuck Mead, Lilly Hiatt, The Grahams and many more,

On the first taster from the soundtrack, which will only be available as a limited edition 7inx single at UK shows, until the full soundtrack’s official release later this year, The Grahams interpret The Pretenders’ ‘Don’t Get Me Wrong’, a Top 10 hit on both sides of the Atlantic in 1986, and Mazzy Star’s 1994 cult classic ‘Fade Into You’.

The Grahams play at Taddington Village Institute on Wednesday, February 14, Tickets £10 (standard) or £9.50 (advance), £9 (over 65) or £7 (over 65, advance), Call 01298 85384 or 07929151688. Tickets also available from the Queens Arms, Taddington.

and at Crich Glebe Field Centre on February 17. Tickets £12.50 and £10 (advance) or £9 and £7 (advance) for 16 years and under. Call 01773 853260 or email: david@joylane.org.uk or www.liveandlocal.org.uk