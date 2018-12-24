André Rieu’s first New Year’s concert screens to cinemas in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Music fans across the country will be treated to André Rieu’s first ever New Year’s Concert, recorded in Australia exclusively for cinema audiences.

The performance will be shown on cinema screens on January 5 and 6 at 7pm and 3pm respectively.

Venues which will be broacasting the concert include The Ritz Cinema, Belper; Chesterfield Cineworld; Mansfield’s Odeon; Derby’s Odeon and Derby’s Showcase Cinema de Lux.

Recorded at Sydney’s Town Hall, the iconic violinist who is renowned as the King of Waltz will present a new concert to hundreds of thousands of fans in cinemas – the perfect way to chime in the New Year.

André said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing my first ever New Year’s concert to cinemas. To perform at the historic Sydney Town Hall was a real thrill, and I can’t wait to share the concert with audiences around the world. We have lots of surprises so look forward to sharing on the night!

“New Year is always such a special time for me and my family, so I hope we can all come together to chime in the celebrations for 2019!”.

The majestic Sydney Town Hall in Sydney provides beautiful intimacy for this unique, first time performance, where he is joined by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has performed with for over 31 years. Bringing the music alive and enthralling fans were 160 dancers, all captured in HD for the big screen with over 18 cameras.

In addition, the maestro welcomes his world class sopranos, the Platin Tenors, as he presents a spectacular festive concert of hope and hits, with a repertoire consisting of pieces from the worlds of classical and popular music.

The concert will be hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who takes cinema audiences behind the scenes of the concert presentation, soaking up the atmosphere with the fans, as well as André taking fans on a very special tour around the beautiful city of Sydney!

André’s 2018 Maastricht shows were broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland in July 2018, taking over £1.7 million, making the top grossing concert event cinema release of all time.